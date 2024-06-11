Wisconsin gets 3-star Middleton DL Torin Pettaway back after he flips from Minnesota | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added Torin Pettaway to its 2025 recruiting class…again.

The three-star defensive lineman from Middleton (Wis.), who committed to the Badgers in early March only to flip his commitment to Minnesota later in the month, has changed his mind again and is back with Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Pettaway is ranked as the No. 5 player in the state and the 64th-best defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had 47 tackles and four sacks for Middleton as a junior, his first year playing football. It earned him first-team All-Big Eight honors.

In addition to Minnesota, Pettaway chose the Badgers over offers from Nebraska, USC, Rutgers, Illinois, Washington and others.

Pettaway is the fourth commit from Wisconsin in the class, joining offensive lineman Michael Roeske, linebacker Cooper Catalano and safety Grant Dean. Overall, there are now 17 players in a class that is ranked No. 13 in the country.