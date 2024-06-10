Badgers get commitment from 3-star TE

Wisconsin continued adding to its 2025 recruiting class with the commitment of tight end Nizyi Davis on Monday afternoon.

https://twitter.com/Zidavisss/status/1800241920066592896

Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.) is ranked as 12th-best player in Indiana and No. 37 tight end in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had scholarship offers from a double-digit number of schools, including Kansas, Indiana, Louisville, Purdue and Michigan State.

As a junior, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Davis had 30 catches for 440 yards (14.7 ypc) and five touchdowns.

Davis is the 16th player to commit to Wisconsin and gives the Badgers commits from 12 different states. He’s also the fifth commit that took an official visit to Madison in recent weeks.