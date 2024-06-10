Badgers add final piece to 2024 recruiting class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The final piece of Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class is in place.

The Badgers announced Monday the addition of Serbian forward/center Andrija Vukovic.

Serbia → Wisconsin Andrija Vukovic, a 6-foot-11 freshman, has officially signed with the Badgers! INFO | 📰 https://t.co/K9oXOWvFYi pic.twitter.com/1KAL0h5iA7 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 10, 2024

“Since the conclusion of last season, our staff has been on a mission to find an impact big man to help our team going into next year,” coach Greg Gard said in a team release. “After watching all of the film, countless phone calls and zoom chats, we were fortunate to find such a tremendous player and person that will fit in perfectly with our program. Andrija has played a lot of high-level basketball against older and established competition. This experience has had a great impact on his development.”

Vukovic joins Wisconsin after most recently playing in the KSL, one of the top foreign leagues. He averaged 6.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. At 6-foot-11, Vukovic adds some much-needed size up front for the Badgers.

“His ability to play in the pick-and-roll as a finisher, plus his strength around the rim will fit perfectly with how our offense has continued to evolve,” Gard said. “His strength and physicality will also help him transition defensively into playing in the Big Ten Conference.”

Vukovic is the third scholarship player in Wisconsin’s 2024 class, joining point guard Daniel Freitag and forward Jack Robison. The team also brought in several transfers — guard Cam Hunter, forward Xavier Amos and wing John Tonje — to a squad looking to replace three key players from last year’s team that lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.