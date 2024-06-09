Badgers get commitment from 3-star CB in 2025 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin dipped into Chicago for its latest commitment in the class of 2025.

Three-star cornerback Jahmare Washington (Chicago, Ill.) took to social media Sunday to announce his decision.

Washington is ranked as the No. 27 player in the state of Illinois and the No. 81 cornerback in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He owns more than 18 offers, including Iowa State, Michigan State and Indiana.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Washington is the third cornerback in the class and the sixth defensive back. Overall, the Badgers now have 15 players in their class that ranks in the top-20 in the country.