Wisconsin adds Middleton’s Will Garlock to 2025 recruiting class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard stayed close to home to land his second commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.

Three-star center Will Garlock (Middleton, Wis.) announced his decision Saturday.

The 6-foot-11, 215-pound Garlock is rated as the seventh-best player in the state and ranked as 190 in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s also the 27th-ranked center in the nation.

He averaged 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game as a junior. He broke his tibia last month, which has kept him out of the summer AAU circuit.

Garlock chose the Badgers over offers from Iowa, Marquette, Penn State and Virginia Tech. He joins De Pere guard Zach Kinziger as part of Wisconsin’s 2025 class.