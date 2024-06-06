The Camp: Recruiting weekend review and preview, more potential night games, UW HOF questions | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It was a big recruiting weekend last week for Wisconsin and they’ve got another upcoming. Zach and Jesse discuss the commits the Badgers got and who else could be on the way. They also talk about the potential for two more night games this fall, Montee Ball being on the ballot for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame and which players should be the next in the UW Athletic Hall of Fame.