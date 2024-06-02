Badgers land Florida CB in 2025 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

One of the more significant recruiting weekends of the year has resulted in another commitment for Wisconsin in the class of 2025.

Three-star cornerback Rukeem Stroud (Tampa, Fla.) made his announcement following his official visit to Madison this weekend.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Stroud is ranked as the No. 36 corner in the country and 58th-best player in the talent-rich state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Badgers over offers from Penn State, Ole Miss, Utah, Texas A&M and others.

Stroud was the second commitment of the weekend, joining offensive lineman Logan Powell (Phoenix, Ariz.). Overall, Wisconsin has 13 commits in a class that is currently ranked No. 15 in the country.