Wisconsin lands Arizona OL in 2025 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It’s a big recruiting weekend for the Wisconsin football team, as more than 15 players were expected in Madison on official visits. The hope was to land a few commitments in the 2025 recruiting class and the Badgers have their first.

Three-star offensive lineman Logan Powell (Phoenix, Ariz.) announced his decision Saturday night.

Powell’s new position coach, AJ Blazek, took to social media to show his excitement over the commitment.

Ranked as the fifth-best player in the state of Arizona by the 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound Powell visited Wisconsin for the first time this weekend and it won him over. He had visits scheduled for Alabama and Arizona in June. His other scholarship offers included Tennessee, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, USC, Washington and others.

Powell is ranked as the No. 41 tackle in the country, but could also play guard for Wisconsin.

He is the 12th commitment overall for the Badgers and the third offensive lineman, joining Michael Roeske and Cam Clark.