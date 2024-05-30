Wisconsin to face Minnesota on Black Friday, two other kick times announced | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Football on Black Friday is coming to Camp Randall Stadium this fall.

It was announced Thursday that Wisconsin’s annual matchup with Minnesota would come the day after Thanksgiving this year for the first time in the storied rivalry’s history.

𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐅𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐋𝐄 🪓 The most-played rivalry in college football will now kick off at Camp Randall on 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. CT on CBS 👀 pic.twitter.com/nLHngMtkGP — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) May 30, 2024

This will be the first time the Badgers have played on Black Friday since 2005, when they beat Hawaii on the road.

Meanwhile, it was also announced the Wisconsin’s season opener against Western Michigan had been moved from Saturday, Aug. 31 to Friday, Aug. 30. The game will kick at 8 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1. This is the first time since 2018 that the Badgers will open the non-conference season at home on a Friday night.

In addition to those two kick times be reveled, Wisconsin’s game on Sept. 7 against South Dakota will get going at 2:30 p.m. and can be seen on FS1.

The only other known kickoff time at this point is the Sept. 14 matchup against Alabama. That game will be on FOX and start at 11 a.m.

Full 2024 schedule:

Fri, Aug. 30 – Western Michigan (8 p.m. FS1)

Sat. Sept. 7 – South Dakota (2:30 p.m. FS1)

Sat, Sept. 14 – Alabama (11 a.m. FOX)

Sat, Sept. 28 – @ USC

Sat, Oct. 5 – Purdue

Sat. Oct. 12 – @ Rutgers

Sat. Oct. 19 – @ Northwestern

Sat. Oct. 26 – Penn State

Sat. Nov. 2 – @ Iowa

Sat. Nov. 16 – Oregon

Sat. Nov. 23 – @ Nebraska

Fri, Nov. 29 – Minnesota (11 a.m. CBS)