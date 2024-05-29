The Camp: A big recruiting weekend, transfer DL Brandon Lane commits, who is under the most pressure in 2024 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It’s a big recruiting weekend for the Badgers. They are expected to host 15 players on official visits, including five players already committed. Zach and Jesse discuss those guys and the importance of a weekend like this. They also get into the commitment of transfer DL Brandon Lane, debate which coaches and players are under the most pressure this fall and then finish with the potential that the opener against Western Michigan could be on Friday night.