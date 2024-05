Badgers done in transfer portal (?), Luke Fickell in Year 2, Wisconsin in the SP+ rankings | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin hit the portal hard for a defensive lineman but came up empty. Are they now done for the year? Also, one writer has Luke Fickell on the hot seat this season. The guys discuss how ridiculous that is. They also dive into the updated SP+ rankings, the Alabama game time, no Friday night games on FOX and the House vs NCAA case settlement.