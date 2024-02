The Camp: New assistants meet the media, Luke Fickell updates, $$$ spent on official visit weekends | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse are back to discuss the latest in Wisconsin football. The guys discuss what they learned after getting to talk with the three new assistant coaches, a couple newsy items from Luke Fickell and then Jesse’s inside look at what happens on official visits and the money the Badgers spend on them.