Wisconsin reportedly looking for new offensive line coach | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin will have a new offensive line coach next fall.

The Badgers have reportedly re-assigned Jack Bicknell Jr. and will hire a new coach to lead their line, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Source: Wisconsin is seeking a new offensive line coach. The school re-assigned Jack Bicknell Jr recently. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 6, 2024

It was unclear what Bicknell Jr’s role would be with the program. He came to Madison last winter as the hand-picked choice of offensive coordinator Phil Longo after the two had worked together at North Carolina and Ole Miss.

Wisconsin’s line has not been the dominant unit most think it should be in quite awhile, including in 2023. The Badgers ranked No. 61 in the country in rushing at 161.1 yards per game, it’s third-lowest output since 1996. The group allowed 23 sacks on the year, with five of them coming in the bowl game loss to LSU. The lasting memory of the game will likely be the three straight sacks given up on what Wisconsin hoped would be a game-winning drive. The line had moments of being undisciplined, including starting left tackle Jack Nelson, who led the Big Ten in total penalties.

While Nelson returns, the Badgers will be having to replace All-Big Ten center Tanor Bortolini and starting right guard Michael Furtney. Three backups — Trey Wedig, Nolan Rucci and Dylan Barrett — have transferred out of the program, though five true freshmen are slated to join.

The person picked to replace Bicknell Jr. will be the fourth different offensive line coach in the last four years.