Winners Take: NFL Week 18 & CFB Bowls 4 Free Picks | By Nelson Raisbeck

Nelson “Rowdy” Raisbeck and professional sports bettor, Dave Essler, breakdown NFL and NCAA games for the upcoming football weekend. They specifically look at the FCS and FBS National Championship games to end college bowl season. They also look at a number of big NFL games such as Saturday and Sunday Night Football. Additionally, the guys run through the market and other games that have caught their eye.