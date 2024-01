The Camp: Wisconsin-LSU recap, offseason questions | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin fell to LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Zach and Jesse were in Tampa to take it all in and they break it down. The good (Tanner Mordecai, the passing game, etc.) and the bad (no pass rush, questionable decisions) before discussing some of the offseason questions facing the program. They close by answering some Twitter questions.