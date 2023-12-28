Winners Take: NFL Week 17 & CFB Bowls 3 Free Picks | In In News | By By Nelson Raisbeck

Nelson “Rowdy” Raisbeck and professional sports bettor, Dave Essler, breakdown five NFL and five NCAA games for the upcoming football weekend. They specifically look at a number of matchups from Thursday, December 28th through Monday, January 1st of college bowl season. They also look at big NFL games such as Thursday Night Football, Saturday night, and others. Additionally, the guys run through the market and other games that have caught their eye.