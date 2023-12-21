Winners Take: NFL Week 16 & CFB Bowls 2 Free Picks | In In News | By By Nelson Raisbeck

Nelson “Rowdy” Raisbeck and professional sports bettor, Dave Essler, breakdown five NFL and five NCAA games for the upcoming football weekend. They specifically look at a number of matchups from Thursday, December 21st till Thursday, December 28th of college bowl season. They also look at big NFL games such as Saturday afternoon, America’s Game of the Week, and Monday Night Football. Additionally, the guys run through the market and other games that have caught their eye.