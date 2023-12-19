The Camp: Luke Fickell talks transfers (kind of), bowl replacements, Signing Day preview | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse are back to breakdown what Luke Fickell had to say (and what he didn’t) when talking about the transfers the Badgers have added. They also get into his comments on potential bowl replacements for players that have left and his thoughts on the issues facing college football. They close by previewing Signing Day, including the players they think can help early, ones they are most excited to see and a few that seem to be going under the radar.