Badgers: Luke Fickell says they added a veteran QB to fill experience gap | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added six players from the transfer portal in the last two weeks. The newest members of the Badgers were even acknowledged by the team’s Twitter account in recent days. But presented an opportunity to talk about them Monday afternoon, coach Luke Fickell declined, citing his uncertainty whether speaking about them violated an NCAA rule. That forced reporters to speak in generalities and ask hypothetical questions, including when it came to quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

The former Miami signal caller announced his commitment to Wisconsin last week. He, like Tanner Mordecai this past season, is a one year rental after throwing for 7,478 yards, 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in four years with the Hurricanes. The move made sense from the outside, seeing as only one quarterback — Braedyn Locke — had played meaningful snaps and all of them will be redshirt sophomores or younger this fall.

“You’ve got an old guy like Tanner, who’s going to walk out the door, and you don’t have a whole lot (guys) in between,” Fickell said. “Do you want to continue to keep doing this and over and over again? No, that’s not the objective of what we’re doing. But when you’ve got really young guys it’s really kind of difficult to not say we’re going to bring somebody in to compete. We kind of had that philosophy and kind of thought this might be another year of having to do that, regardless of what we think of those other guys.”

Locke started three games in place of an injured Mordecai this season. He showed signs of promise in throwing for 777 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception. But a completion percentage of 50-percent and some ball security issues certainly gave pause to those thinking he might be the quarterback of the future. The rest of the group includes former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers, who owns the best arm and athleticism in the room but struggled with his preparation during his first on campus, redshirt freshman Cole LaCrue and 2024 commit Mabrey Mettauer. Though Van Dyke is clearly the favorite to win the starting job, Fickell said he didn’t guarantee anything to any of the guys they added.

“Don’t get me wrong, any quarterback that I talked to (from the portal), I said, ‘Look, nothing’s gonna be handed to you,'” Fickell said. “To be honest, those guys are mature guys. They understand that and we said the same thing to Tanner Mordecai. There might be an expectation. You might have more experience than anybody else. But you’re going to walk into a place where ultimately the culture of what we want to do is make guys compete. Any of them that I have talked to in particular understand that and what that.”

Potential replacements

Wisconsin is in the midst of bowl practices as it preps for the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Day against LSU in Tampa. The Badgers are doing so without a number of key players that either are in the transfer portal or decided to skip the bowl game to get ready for the NFL draft process. Six of them were starters, including running back Braelon Allen, wide receiver Chimere Dike, center Tanor Bortolini, defensive lineman Rodas Johnson, linebacker Jordan Turner and nickel cornerback Jace Maitre. But, as you’d expect, the openings have given players farther down the depth chart a chance to prove their worth.

“I think trying to find the positives behind all this,” Fickell said of the insanely large number of players across the country entering the portal. “To see (defensive lineman) Curt Neal out there with the (first team) fired up, earning this opportunity in a lot of different situations is exciting. To see (center) Jake Renfro and (guard/center) Joe Huber play a little bit different spots and to see (guard) Joe Brunner get in there and play with the (first team). There’s a bounce in some of these guy’s steps to have these opportunities.”

While fans saw plenty of the backup running backs this year with the injuries to Allen and Chez Mellusi, the bowl game could bring new faces at other positions. That includes sophomore Austin Brown, who spent most of the season at safety but could fill Maitre’s spot in the slot. With receiver Skyler Bell in the portal, freshman Trech Kekahuna may see his role expand from a returner on special teams. And after seeing action on passing downs over the last half of the season, freshman linebacker Christian Alliegro could see more time with Turner gone.

Meanwhile, several players with NFL decisions to make — left tackle Jack Nelson, safety Hunter Wohler and cornerback Ricardo Hallman — have been practicing and are expected (as of now) to play in the bowl game.

No Jayden Daniels

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy, announced Monday he was declaring for the draft and will not play in the bowl game. Junior Garrett Nussmeier will get the start in his place. He’s thrown for 1,325 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions over three seasons.