Winners Take: NFL Week 15 & CFB Bowls 1 Free Picks | In In News | By By Nelson Raisbeck

Nelson “Rowdy” Raisbeck and professional sports bettor, Dave Essler, breakdown five NFL and five NCAA games for the upcoming football weekend. They specifically look at a number of matchups in the first week of college bowl season, as well as big NFL games such as Sunday and Monday Night Football. Additionally, the guys run through the market and other games that have caught their eye.