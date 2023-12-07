Winners Take: NFL Week 14 & CFB Army-Navy Free Picks | In In News | By By Nelson Raisbeck

Nelson “Rowdy” Raisbeck and professional sports bettor, Dave Essler, breakdown five NFL games and the stand alone Army-Navy game for the upcoming football weekend. They specifically look at a number of notable NFL games such as America’s Game of the Week and Sunday Night Football. Additionally, the guys run through the market and other games that have caught their eye, and discuss strategies when it comes to betting college bowl games.