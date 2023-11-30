Badgers volleyball advances with sweep of Jackson State | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Wisconsin volleyball team is headed to the round of 32.

The top-seeded Badgers rolled to a sweep of Jackson State at the Field House on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, taking down the Tigers 25-18, 25-9, 25-18 to advance.

Wisconsin was led by Big Ten Player of the Year in Sarah Franklin. The senior finished with a team-high 12 kills and three blocks. Northwestern transfer Temi Thomas-Ailara had 10 kills, while Anna Smrek came up with eight kills and six blocks. Carter Booth had a team-best eight blocks, as the Badgers limited Jackson State to just a .064 hitting percentage.

MJ Hammil had 25 assists and five digs for Wisconsin, while Izzy Ashburn added 15 assists and four digs. Julia Orzol led the Badgers with 11 digs.

Wisconsin will now face Miami on Friday night with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. The Hurricanes bounced No. 8 seed Northern Iowa in four sets.