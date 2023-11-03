No. 5 Wisconsin roars back to beat No. 4 Michigan 5-4 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Fifth-ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team stormed back from two goals down to beat No. 4 Michigan 5-4 on Friday at the Kohl Center.

The Wolverines led 4-2 deep into the second period before the Badgers started their comeback. The first of three unanswered goals came at the 15:04 mark when Cruz Lucius found the back of the net on the power play for his sixth goal of the season. It stayed 4-3 until the final five minutes of the game, when the Badgers took advantage of another power play to tie things up with a Simon Tassy goal. Less than 30-seconds later, Owen Lindmark put one home to give Wisconsin the lead for good.

Tassy's game tying goal that brought the Kohl Center to its feet 🤯 🍎: Christian Fitzgerald & William Whitelaw pic.twitter.com/DP6bCIcp7P — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 4, 2023

Lindmark scored two goals on the night to give him four on the season, while Quinn Finley got the scoring going for the Badgers with his first period goal. Christian Fitzgerald, Tyson Dyck and Jack Horbach each had two assists.

Goalie Kyle McClellan stopped 28 of the 32 shots he saw for Wisconsin, including the final 11 that came his way.

Wisconsin’s win was a fifth straight over a ranked opponent and the third straight against top-5 teams. It helped the Badgers improve to 8-1 on the year.

Wisconsin and Michigan will meet again Saturday night in Madison.