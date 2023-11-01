The Camp: Getting ready for Indiana, Braelon Allen’s future, young guys that could play down the stretch | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is getting ready for its first trip to Indiana since 2017. Zach and Jesse talk about the potential replacements for Braelon Allen, whether Allen has done enough to leave for the NFL after this year, young players that could potentially see time in the final four games, the special relationship between Ricardo Hallman and Daryl Peterson, Iowa moves on from Brian Ferentz and more.