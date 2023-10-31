Packers trade Rasul Douglas to Buffalo | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers made a move at the trade deadline but it wasn’t an addition.

NFL Network was the first to report the team had moved cornerback Rasul Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for a 2024 third-round pick.

Comp update: It's a third to the #Packers, who send Rasul Douglas and a fifth-rounder to the #Bills. https://t.co/t5R07KzSrw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Douglas’ time with the Packers comes to an end a little more than two years since joining the team off of Arizona’s practice squad. He was a dynamic pickup for the team in 2021, intercepting five passes and returning two for touchdowns.

The team signed Douglas to a three-year, $21 million deal prior to the 2022 season. He played in all 17 games last year, starting 12 of them and picking off four passes and breaking up 13. The 29-year-old had started the first seven games of this year, finishing with one interception and six passes defended.

Douglas joins a Buffalo squad that is desperate for help at cornerback where injuries have taken their toll.

For Green Bay, the move gives GM Brian Gutekunst some more draft capital next spring and frees up roughly $6 million in salary cap space.