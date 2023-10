The Camp: Stories from Luke Fickell’s college career, the challenge of facing Ohio State, Will Pauling emerging | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is getting set to host No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. The guys talk about Jesse’s piece on Luke Fickell’s time as a player, the challenge of facing Ohio State, the emergence of Will Pauling as the team’s No. 1 receiver, Braedyn Locke on read options and more.