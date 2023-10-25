Packers: Darnell Savage, Eric Stokes going on injured reserve | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay is losing two more players to injured reserve.

Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that safety Darnell Savage and cornerback Eric Stokes would be going on the IR and miss at least the next four games.

Savage injured his calf against Las Vegas but was cleared to play last week in Denver. He didn’t make it long before re-injuring the calf against the Broncos.

Stokes was playing on Sunday for the first time since last November when he suffered foot and knee injuries that ended his season. The team was expecting him back during training camp but that didn’t happen due to a hamstring injury. He was finally cleared to return against Denver but lasted just four plays on special teams before injuring the hamstring again.

In addition to those two, tight end Luke Musgrave, center Josh Myers and running back Aaron Jones did not practice Wednesday. LaFleur said Jones was a little sore after Sunday’s game as he returned from a hamstring injury.

There was some good news as cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) were limited participants in practice after not playing against the Broncos.

Green Bay will host Minnesota on Sunday.