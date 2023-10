The Camp: Wisconsin-Illinois recap, Braelon Allen doesn’t forget, Big Guy TD | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin roared back from 14 down in the fourth quarter to beat Illinois on Saturday. Zach and Jesse talk about the remarkable turnaround down the stretch, Braelon Allen getting a measure of revenge, WR Nolan Rucci, Braedyn Locke’s first start, defense getting stops when needed and answer your Twitter questions.