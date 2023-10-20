Preview: Wisconsin at Illinois

THE BASICS

The teams: The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2, 2-1) vs the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4, 1-3)

The time: 2:30 p.m. CDT, Saturday

The place: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.

The TV coverage: FS1 with Eric Collins and Devin Gardner on the call.

The last time: Illinois bullied Wisconsin for a 34-10 win last season in Madison. Coach Paul Chryst was fired the next day.

The series: Wisconsin leads 44-38-7

The line: Wisconsin -2.5

THE BREAKDOWN: 5 THINGS TO WATCH

1) Hello, Braedyn Locke

Wisconsin is turning to its backup quarterback in the wake of starter Tanner Mordecai suffering a broken hand that will keep him out indefinitely. Fans got a glimpse of Locke last week in the loss to Iowa, with the Texas native going 15-for-30 for 122 yards and a couple of turnovers. The situation he was thrown into was as tough as it gets and he didn’t shrink from the moment. With a full week to prepare as the starter, can Locke build on an uneven debut and give some hope to a struggling offense?

2) It’s personal

The last time Wisconsin and Illinois met, the Illini rolled into Madison, beat the Badgers by three scores and ended the Paul Chryst era. Several Wisconsin players have not forgotten.

“That was the turning point to everything going bad, so I would say Illinois is a little personal,” linebacker Jake Chaney said this week. “The past is the past. It is what it is. But when you’ve got some of the older guys, they don’t forget.”

3) Who steps up?

The Badgers are now without two of their better players on offense in Mordecai and running back Chez Mellusi. The question who steps up is significant. While many will point to Braelon Allen taking on an even bigger workload against Illinois than his 18.6 touches per game, the only way it will work is if the offensive line can control one of the better defensive fronts in the Big Ten, led by likely first-round pick Jer’Zhan Newton. The offensive line hasn’t been bad, but they have to take their play up a notch for the offense to function at a higher level than it has the last two weeks.

4) Man up

Wisconsin got pushed around by Iowa’s offensive line last week, with Hawkeyes players saying afterwards that they felt all along they could out-physical the Badgers. Now comes an Illinois team that wants to manhandle you up front as well, though they haven’t been great at it, sitting 11th in the conference in rushing and giving up the most sacks of any team in the Big Ten.

When given time, quarterback Luke Altmyer has had some success throwing, while also being a definite threat to take off himself. After being a bit of a turnover machine earlier in the year, he’s thrown five touchdowns and two interceptions in his last four games despite being sacked 17 times. The Badgers need to be stout up front, which is likely complicated by the uncertain status of defensive end James Thompson Jr., who got injured against Iowa.

5) The Jim Leonhard factor

The former Wisconsin defensive coordinator is a senior analyst for Bret Bielema and Co. He won’t be at the game — he only works Sunday through Thursday in Champaign while spending the weekend at home in Madison — but his impact could be big because of his knowledge of Wisconsin’s personnel. While there have been a lot of changes on offense, the defense is led by guys he’s very familiar with, including safety Hunter Wohler, cornerback Ricardo Hallman, inside linebacker Jake Chaney and others. What, if anything, can Leonhard provide the Illini to give them an edge in the matchup?

NUMBERS TO CONSIDER

Wisconsin is favored by 2.5 in the game. It’s the first time UW hasn’t been at least a 4-point favorite against Illinois since 2008 when the Illini were 2.5-point favorites. The Badgers would end up winning that one 27-17.

The Wisconsin offense went into the Iowa game converting better than 47% of its third downs for the season. After going 2-for-17 against the Hawkeyes, the Badgers dropped to 40.5%. The 15 failed conversions was the most by a Wisconsin team since at least 2008.

Illinois led the country in points allowed per game last season, but it has been a rough first year for new defensive coordinator Aaron Henry. The former Badgers safety is overseeing a unit that is 12th in points allowed per game (28.1) and dead last in yards allowed per game (398.4) in the Big Ten.

ZONE PREDICTIONS

Zach Heilprin (4-2, 2-4 ATS) ’s prediction: Illinois 23, Wisconsin 21

Ebo (4-2, 3-3 ATS) ’s prediction: Wisconsin 24, Illinois 17

Nelson Raisbeck (4-2, 3-3 ATS)’s prediction: Wisconsin 28, Illinois 27

RJ Brachman’s (4-2, 3-3 ATS) prediction: Wisconsin 21, Illinois 17