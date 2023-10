The Camp: Braedyn Locke is QB1, Illinois game is personal, Saturday is a fork in the road for the season | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Braedyn Locke met with reporters for the first time since being named the starting quarterback. Zach and Jesse discuss what he had to say. They also get into what the players were saying about last year’s Illinois game and its impact on this year, while the guys debate whether Saturday is a fork in the road for the 2023 season.