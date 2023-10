The Camp: Deacon Hill comes to Madison, stopping Iowa, best rivalry moments | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It’s rivalry week for the Badgers. They will host Iowa as the two play for the Heartland Trophy. Zach and Jesse talk about former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill returning to Madison as Iowa’s starting quarterback, how the Badgers need to force Hill to beat them, some of the best Iowa-Wisconsin moments and more.