The Camp: Wisconsin-Rutgers recap | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin earned a 24-13 win over Rutgers. Zach and Jesse talk about the play of the game from Ricardo Hallman, the Badgers defense stuffing the run, Tanner Mordecai using his legs to beat defenses, Jackson Acker’s debut as Chez Mellusi’s replacement, the shotgun snaps, passing game concerns and more.