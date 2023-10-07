Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13: 2-minute drill

Wisconsin came off its bye week to earn a 24-13 win over Rutgers on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Game Balls

Offense:

QB Tanner Mordecai

The passing numbers weren’t big again but the SMU transfer continues to deliver in other ways. He ran for 50 yards and was responsible for five first downs with his legs. He also bought enough time maneuvering in the pocket for guys to get free, including drifting back and back to allow tight end Tucker Ashcraft to get free for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The sixth-year senior completed just 54.8-percent of his passes for 145 yards, but he was also the victim of a number of dropped passes. Perhaps most importantly in a low-scoring, field position game, he didn’t turn the ball over.

Defense:

CB Ricardo Hallman

The interceptions are starting to come in bunches for the redshirt sophomore. After picking off two balls in a win at Purdue, he came up with the play of the game just before half, making a perfect read on Gavin Wimsett’s toss to the outside, picking it off and returning it 95 yards for the touchdown. Hallman now owns half of Wisconsin’s eight interceptions on the season.

What Went Right

The run defense

Rutgers came into the day averaging 195 yards per game on the ground and led the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns. Wisconsin, on the other hand, was coming off a game in which it allowed Purdue to average more than six yards per carry and gash them for 194 yards. It was among the issues the team felt it needed to address during the bye. Well, consider it addressed. The Badgers held Rutgers to just 64 yards on the ground (2.9 ypc), including only 16 yards for leading rusher Kyle Monangai.

Chez Mellusi’s replacement

Plenty of people were wondering how Wisconsin would replace the production of Chez Mellusi after he suffered a broken leg against the Boilermakers. The answer, at least on Saturday, was a healthy dose of Jackson Acker. The sophomore from Verona appeared to be up for the challenge, carrying it 13 times for 65 yards. He took his first carry for eight yards and later had 33 yards on four touches on a second quarter drive. Four of his 13 carries went for first downs, including on a run to the left in the fourth quarter where he stiff-armed a defender and pushed his way past the down marker. Acker also caught a pair of passes for 14 yards.

What Went Wrong

Tough turnovers

The Badgers were -1 in the turnover department Saturday, with one costing them a likely touchdown and another leading to Rutgers’ second score late in the fourth quarter. Braelon Allen put it on the ground inside the Scarlet Knights’ 5-yard line in the second quarter, with Rutgers recovering. Then, with Wisconsin trying to run out the clock with less than four minutes left, tight end Hayden Rucci got the ball knocked loose as he was fighting for extra yardage. The Scarlet Knights were in the end zone a few plays later. Those mistakes made the score much closer than it needed to be.

Lack of explosive plays

Wisconsin’s offense was supposed to be explosive with offensive coordinator Phil Longo running the show, but that did not happen Saturday. The Badgers had just two pass plays of 15 or more yards on the day. There were drops — see Skyler Bell unable to haul in a deep ball that went off his face mask — and Rutgers could have been called for pass interference on a couple others, but the big plays the offense needs to put up 30+ points just weren’t there as the offense was limited to 17 points.

Best Tweets

Former Badgers RB Brian Calhoun wore No. 2 at Wisconsin

I love seeing the deuce at Wisconsin scoring touchdowns! #OnWisconsin — BCal (@brian_calhoun2) October 7, 2023

In Case You Missed It

— Safety Hunter Wohler was called for targeting on a hit that knocked Wimsatt out of the game for a time. However, after review, the flag was picked up and Wohler was allowed to stay in the game.

— Wisconsin kicker Jack Van Dyke hit a fourth quarter kickoff out of bounds, allowing Rutgers to start at the 35-yard-line. It was the fourth time in five games the team’s “kickoff specialist” has done that.

— After playing just one snap at Purdue, team captain Maema Njongmeta saw extended playing time at inside linebacker on Saturday. While Jordan Turner and Jake Chaney got the start, Njongmeta was more involved, finishing with two tackles.

— Freshman cornerback Jonas Duclona made his debut on the defensive side of the ball in the fourth quarter.

— Wisconsin commit Hank Weber was injured Friday night in Tennessee and taken to the hospital in an ambulance. He tweeted Saturday that his CT scan was clean and he expects to play in the team’s next home game.

i want to thank everyone for the the amount of love and prayers that were sent to my family and i! the Lord works miracles, and the CT scan showed no damage to the head or neck!!! i am ok, and i should be able to play our next game in 2 weeks!!! thank you Jesus. https://t.co/ySM54x8iMZ — hank weber (@hankweber8) October 7, 2023

Inside the Numbers

3 — That is how many points Wisconsin scored on its opening drive. The Badgers were the first team this year to score first against Rutgers.

8 — That is how many catches Will Pauling had, which was a career-high. He tallied 68 yards on those grabs, with three of them resulting in first downs.

101 — That is how many yards Braelon Allen had on the day. It included an 18-yard touchdown where he broke four tackles.

20-21 — That’s what Wisconsin is in the red zone this year after going 2-for-3. The Badgers had been perfect prior to Allen’s fumble deep in Rutgers territory.

8-9 — That’s what Nathanial Vakos is on the season. He missed his first kick of the year as he was wide right from 53 yards in the first half.

400 — That is how many Big Ten wins Wisconsin has in its history. The Badgers join Michigan and Ohio State as the only teams with at least 400.

10 — That is how many straight homecoming games Wisconsin has won.

9 — That his how many tackles safety Hunter Wohler had. It gives him 50 through five games, leaving him on track for 130, assuming the Badgers play in a bowl game. That would be the most by a Wisconsin safety since Reggie Holt in 1991.

What’s Next

Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0) will start a tough three-game stretch with a visit from Iowa (4-1, 1-1) next Saturday. Kick is set for 3 p.m. on FOX.