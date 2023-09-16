Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14: 2-minute drill

MADISON — Wisconsin scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for a 35-14 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Game Balls

Offense:

Braelon Allen

It was a quiet first half for the Wisconsin offense and Allen. He had just four carries for 16 yards while adding one catch. But he, like the Badgers, came alive in the third quarter. He took his first carry for a tough six yards, followed it up with a 32-yard run and then got a chance to finish the drive off with a 4-yard score. It was a huge drive for Wisconsin after falling down 14-7. Two drives later it was the Allen show again, as he carried it five times for 36 yards and a 2-yard touchdown to give the team a lead it would not relinquish.

https://x.com/CFBONFOX/status/1703109594350854568?s=20

It was clear Allen wasn’t 100-percent — he and coach Luke Fickell admitted he got dinged up at practice and it wasn’t clear he was going to be able to play until around game time — but a week after not taking advantage of his 13 touches in a loss to Washington State, he made the most of his 14 opportunities (12 carries, two catches) finishing with 99 total yards.

Defense: Hunter Wohler

After not forcing a turnover in its first two games, Wisconsin managed to come up with six against Georgia Southern, including two interceptions from Wohler. He got the first one of the year, being the beneficiary of a wobbler from quarterback Brin Davis after he had gotten hit by Ben Barten. He snuffed out another Eagles drive in the second half by flying over from the middle of the field and intercepting a Davis pass in the end zone.

Wohler added 10 tackles and a sack on the day as he continues what has been a breakout season for the Muskego product.

https://x.com/CFBONFOX/status/1703113994737787098?s=20

What Went Right

The third quarter

Wisconsin is now outscoring its opponents 48-7 in the third quarter. That’s after scoring 21 against Georgia Southern on Saturday. It was part of 28 unanswered points from the Badgers after falling behind 14-7 early in the second half. Ten of Wisconsin’s 22 first downs, 124 of its 207 yards rushing and 187 of its 451 total yards came in the third quarter.

Forcing turnovers

The Badgers came into the game with the second-worst turnover margin in the country at -5 after not forcing a single turnover in the first two games. They exited Saturday at +1 following five interceptions and one fumble recovery, while not turning it over. Fickell had said they would come and they did in droves, some of them a result of Georgia Southern’s quarterback trying to force passes where he shouldn’t and others where a pressure or a tip pass by Wisconsin resulted in the ball finding friendly hands.

https://x.com/B1Gfootball/status/1703130336123654154?s=20

The first half…again

As good as Wisconsin has been in the third quarter, they’ve been equally underwhelming in the first 30 minutes of games this year. The Badgers have been outscored 41-30 so far and were tied 7-7 at the half with a Sun Belt team in Georgia Southern. They couldn’t get anything going offensively, even after the defense forced three turnovers. The production – or lack of — included 46 yards rushing on 15 carries, while in the second quarter they threw eight passes that resulted in a total of seven yards.

While the defense did force turnovers, they also gave up 251 yards through the air, including a 68-yard catch and run. A performance like that cost them against Washington State and will against Big Ten competition, which starts this Friday at Purdue. They have to be better from the start.

Penalties

Self-inflicted wounds continue to haunt the Badgers. They were called for eight penalties that were accepted and a couple were costly. Among those was early in the third quarter with the game tied at 7 and Wisconsin going for it on fourth-and-1 at its own 34-yard line. Chez Mellusi burst through for the first down only for it to be called back because of an illegal formation. The Badgers would punt and Georgia Southern took the lead three plays later.

Left tackle Jack Nelson got tagged for two holding calls, while the defense had three 15-yard penalties — two face masks and one pass interference. The special teams got in on it as well with kicker Jack Van Dyke putting a kickoff out of bounds and the punt team being called for an illegal formation. It was a sloppy effort that Fickell certainly couldn’t have been pleased with.

Best Tweets

The “Road Runner” was back in Madison

https://x.com/BadgerFootball/status/1703084728327250113?s=20

Best Video

Oh, my, Chez Mellusi

https://x.com/BadgerFootball/status/1703123403115290856?s=20

Mordecai to Rucci

https://x.com/CFBONFOX/status/1703121712907190731?s=20

In Case You Missed It

— After a rough first couple of games, safety Kamo’i Latu was replaced in the starting lineup by Preston Zachman. However, the Badgers rotated their safeties a lot, with Latu, Zachman, Travian Blaylock and Austin Brown getting time on the field with Wohler.

— Allen went into the injury tent midway through the first quarter. It turns out the reason was not injury related but instead he needed to use the bathroom that can be set up inside the tent in emergency situations.

— Mellusi started in Allen’s place, his first start for the Badgers since early in the 2021 season. Allen got dinged up at practice during the week and wasn’t sure he would be able to play. He would not say what the injury is, but he didn’t know he’d be good to go until after playing a few snaps.

— Backup quarterback Braedyn Locke made his debut for Wisconsin in the fourth quarter, getting the final drive of the game. He went 1-for-1 for eight yards.

— After he kicked the ball out of bounds on a kickoff in the third quarter, Jack Van Dyke was replaced by Nathaniel Vakos for the last three kickoffs.

Inside the Numbers

5 — That is how many times Wisconsin was in the red zone and it’s how many times the Badgers scored a touchdown. The offense came into the game having touchdowns on just four of its first seven trips inside the 20-yard line.

6 — That is how many turnovers Wisconsin forced. It’s the most in a game since creating seven against Northwestern in the regular-season finale of the 2010 season.

6 — That is how many sacks the Badgers tallied. After not getting one in the opener against Buffalo, Wisconsin has 10 sacks in the last two weeks.

2 — That’s how many rushing touchdowns Tanner Mordecai had. Both were not designed for him, with his first coming after a bad snap and the second on a scramble. He finished with 36 yards on seven carries.

45 — That’s how long Hayden Rucci’s fourth-quarter catch-and-run was. It’s the longest passing play of the season for the Badgers.

2 — That’s how many sacks outside linebacker Darryl Peterson had in the game, the first multi-sack effort of his career. He ended up with four tackles and three tackles for loss.

What’s Next

Wisconsin (2-1) will hit the road on a short week to face Purdue in the Big Ten opener on Friday night. Kick is set for 6 p.m.