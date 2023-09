Temple & Heilprin: Keontez Lewis transferring, Braelon Allen wants to be involved more, Week 3 picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse were back at Monk’s Bar and Grill in Sun Prairie for Temple and Heilprin. Jesse details his conversation with Keontez Lewis following the WR’s decision to transfer. Then the guys get into Braelon Allen’s comments about wanting more carries, preview Georgia Southern, play Overreaction or No and give their Week 3 picks.