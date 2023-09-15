Packers: Four players questionable for Atlanta game | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Four Green Bay players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup in Atlanta.

Running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Christian Watson, linebacker Quay Walker and offensive lineman David Bakhtiari were all on the final injury report released Friday afternoon.

Jones appears to be the least likely to suit up. He suffered a hamstring injury in the second half against Chicago after scoring a pair of touchdowns. He didn’t practice all week but did have his helmet on while working with the rehab group, something coach Matt LaFleur said was always good to see.

Watson, meanwhile, returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday, practicing for the first time in more than two weeks. He, like, Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury, though he didn’t play against Chicago. His return to the lineup would be significant, as the Packers offense is more explosive with his speed on the field.

Bakhtiari didn’t practice all week, just like prior to the Chicago game, but is expected to play. Walker practiced on a limited basis the last two days as he returns from the concussion protocol. His activity suggests he’s got a good chance to go against the Falcons.

On Atlanta’s side of things, cornerback Jeff Okudah is listed as questionable, while linebacker Troy Anderson is out with a concussion.

Kick on Sunday is set for noon with both teams looking to move to 2-0.