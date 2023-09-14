Wisconsin WR Keontez Lewis plans to enter transfer portal | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin wide receiver Keontez Lewis is headed elsewhere after a little more than a season in Madison.

The junior wide receiver made the announcement Thursday on social media.

https://x.com/Nolimitk3/status/1702427278305792477?s=20

A transfer from UCLA prior to the 2022 season, Lewis finished third on the team last year with 20 catches for 313 yards and three touchdowns. It was expected he would be among the top six receivers in the new Wisconsin offense but he played just six snaps in the first two games, all of them coming against Buffalo in the opener. He caught one pass for 12 yards in that game. Lewis did travel to Washington State but did not step off the sideline.

Wisconsin has primarily used senior Chimere Dike, junior Skyler Bell and three transfers — junior Bryson Green, along with sophomores Will Pauling and CJ Williams — as its wide receivers through the first two games.

Because Lewis already used his one free transfer, it is believed he would have to sit out one year before playing at his new school if he was not granted a waiver by the NCAA.

The Badgers continue their season Saturday against Georgia Southern.