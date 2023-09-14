Tyrone Taylor delivers a pair of RBI, Brewers beat Miami 4-2 to boost lead in NL Central | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has won six of its last nine games following a 4-2 win over Miami on Thursday afternoon.

The Brewers fell behind 1-0 and 2-1 before a 2-run fifth inning put them ahead for good. It came thanks to a Tyrone Taylor double and then a Sal Frelick single. Taylor would add an insurance run in the seventh with his second double of the day.

It would be all the Milwaukee bullpen needed as it held the Marlins down the rest of the way. That included a scoreless ninth from closer Devin Williams. He earned his 34th save of the year on just 11 pitches.

Adrian Houser returned from the injured list and got the start for Milwaukee. He went five innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five. He picked up the win to improve to 6-4 on the year.

Taylor was the only Milwaukee hitter with more than one hit, going 2-for-3 with the two RBI and a run scored. Rowdy Tellez drove in one run with a sac-fly.

The win left Milwaukee with a 4 1/2 game lead in the NL Central on Chicago, lowering its magic number to clinch the division at 12.

The Brewers will now welcome in Washington for a weekend series starting Friday night at American Family Field.