The Camp: Braelon Allen's workload, is the offense close to clicking, how good is Washington State

The Badgers are getting ready for Georgia Southern. Zach and Jesse discuss what Braelon Allen had to say about his lack of carries against Washington State, how far away the offense is from clicking, putting Tanner Mordecai’s turnovers into context, the lack of playing time for Keontez Lewis, Wisconsin struggling to force turnovers and just how good is Washington State.

Braelon Allen on his lack of carries (1:36)

How far away is the offense from clicking (8:48)

Tanner Mordecai and turnovers (10:27)

Keontez Lewis playing time? (15:07)

Struggling to create takeaways (19:48)

Wazzu…2nd best team on UW’s schedule? (24:37)