Freddy Peralta, Brewers top Miami 3-1

Milwaukee got a outstanding effort from its starting pitcher for a third straight day as the Brewers beat Miami 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Freddy Peralta went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out nine. His lone mistake was serving up a solo homer to Miami’s Luis Arraez in the first at-bat of the game. But he responded well and moved to 12-8 on the year. He also topped the 200-strikeout mark for the season, the first time he’s done that in his career.

Over the last three games, the Brewers starting pitchers — Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Peralta — have combined to allow just one run on eight hits while striking out 23.

Milwaukee’s bullpen locked things up being Peralta, including a spotless ninth from Devin Williams. He earned his 33rd save on the season for the Crew.

The offense came courtesy of a bases loaded walk, the first home run for Josh Donaldson in a Brewers uniform and a sac-fly from William Contreras in the eighth for an insurance run.

The Brewers win was their fourth in the last five games and it left their lead in the NL Central at four games on Chicago, which lost 6-4 in Colorado on Tuesday night.

It will be Milwaukee and Miami again on Wednesday night at American Family Field. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m.