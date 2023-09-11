Woodruff pitches complete game shutout, Brewers beat Miami 12-0 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

A dominant effort from Brandon Woodruff and an explosion from the offense powered Milwaukee past Miami 12-0 on Monday night at American Family Field.

A day effort Corbin Burnes went eight innings without allowing a hit in New York, Woodruff was nearly as good against the Marlins. The big righty moved to 5-1 on the year after getting the complete game shutout, the first for the Brewers since 2021. He allowed six hits, while striking out seven, dropping his ERA to 1.93 on the season. It also pushed his scoreless innings streak to 21.

Milwaukee didn’t actually need the great performance from Woodruff, as the offense exploded for 12 runs on a season-high 17 hits. Every starter had at least one hit, including three from Willy Adames. He drove in four runs, while Tyrone Taylor had three RBI on a pair of hits. Mark Canha got the game started with a solo home run. New addition Josh Donaldson make his debut, going 1-for-4 with an RBI.

The win gave Milwaukee a 3-game lead in the NL Central on the Cubs with 19 games left in the season.

The Brewers and Marlins will meet again Tuesday night.