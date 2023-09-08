Preview: No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State

THE BASICS

The teams: The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at the Washington State Cougars (1-0)

The time: 6:30 p.m. CDT, Saturday

The place: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium, Pullman, Wash.

The TV coverage: ABC with Mark Jones and Louis Riddick in the booth, and Quint Kessenich on the sideline.

The last time: Washington State got two touchdowns from former Wisconsin RB Nakia Watson in a 17-14 upset win in the second game of the 2022 season.

The series: Wisconsin leads 2-1

The line: Wisconsin -6

THE BREAKDOWN: 5 THINGS TO WATCH

1) Revenge?

Wisconsin is ranked No. 19 in the country after a nice opening week win and getting ready to face an unranked Washington State team. Sound familiar? It should, because it’s the exact same scenario as the Badgers were in last season. But the Cougars shocked former coach Paul Chryst and his team as a 17.5-point underdog with a 17-14 win in Madison. It included a pair of touchdowns from former Badgers running back Nakia Watson.

When the game was over, Washington State stormed the field and danced on the “W” at midfield, with the social media team sending out a picture on Twitter of Watson and a caption that read, “jump up, jump up and sit down” – a shot at Wisconsin’s famous pre-fourth quarter celebration. It hasn’t been forgotten.

“I’m very excited to go to their house and make things right again,” linebacker Maema Njongmeta said.

2) Finish, finish, finish

The Badgers went 1-4 in games decided in the fourth quarter last year, including the matchup against Washington State. And while Luke Fickell wasn’t the coach for those failures, it became a major focus during the offseason. From winter workouts to spring practice to summer conditioning to fall camp the message has been the same: Finish. With a close game expected, this will likely be the first chance for Wisconsin to show it has learned from that adversity and benefited from all the work done in the offseason.

3) Better in game No. 2?

Wisconsin unveiled its new Air Raid offense against Buffalo last week but the results looked very much like most every other game the team has played for the better part of 30 years. The Badgers ran for 314 yards, including 298 between Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen, while struggling to move the ball through the air. Winning that way is fine against the likes of Buffalo but when teams slow the “one-one” duo of Mellusi and Allen do the Badgers have what it takes to win the game throwing the ball? We still believe the answer is yes. If not for a dropped 60-yard touchdown from Skyler Bell, the numbers for quarterback Tanner Mordecai look a lot better than 189 yards with one score and two interceptions.

Washington State gave up more than 300 yards passing last week to Colorado State, though at least some of that was the result of the Rams trying to catch up. But there will be opportunities for Mordecai and the passing game and they need to take advantage.

4) Slowing Cam Ward

Year No. 2 in the FBS got off to a remarkably good start for the senior quarterback. He threw for 451 yards and three touchdowns, while also serving as Washington State’s leading rusher with 40 yards and another touchdown. That’s after Ward had 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first year with the Cougars. The Badgers were able to hold him in check last season, limiting him to 200 yards passing, with one touchdown and two picks. But Wisconsin sees a different quarterback this year.

“I think he’s more confident,” safety Hunter Wohler said. “You can see him gaining confidence and gaining composure. He’s really good at going through his reads and he’s not going to hurry himself up. The big thing for us is we need to get him hurried up. We need to get him off his spot, make him feel uncomfortable all game.”

To do that, Wisconsin will need the pass rush to be better than last week when it recorded no sacks and was credited with five hurries against Buffalo. Ward will hold the ball longer than Cole Snyder, as the Cougars will look to take deep shots down the field, meaning more time for the rushers to get home. It’s something they have to do.

5) The environment

Saturday will be unique for a number of reasons for the Badgers. This will be their first true road game against a Power 5 opponent since traveling to Arizona State 10 years ago. And while it won’t be the smallest crowd they’ve played in front of — a sellout of nearly 33,000 is expected — it will be the smallest stadium they’ve played in since going to San Jose State in 1997. There is also the factor of Washington State being one of two teams left behind in the Pac-12 as a result of realignment and feeling like it needs to prove it should have been considered by the Big Ten, SEC, ACC or Big 12. All of it leads to Wisconsin walking into a bit of a hornets nest against a solid team playing with a chip on its shoulder.

NUMBERS TO CONSIDER

— After running for 157 yards and 142 yards in week 1, respectively, Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen are the top two rushers in the Big Ten. The Badgers 314 yards on the ground was their most since going for 391 yards against Illinois in Oct. 2021.

— Wisconsin had a season-high 11 penalties for 106 yards and three turnovers in its loss to Washington State last year. Fickell has hammered home the need to be accountable and he got what he wanted in Week 1 against Buffalo with the Badgers being flagged just three times.

— Though kickoff comes at 4:30 p.m. local time, most of the game will be played at night. The Badgers are 24-23 all-time in night road games, including 6-7 since 2010. Their last win on the road at night with fans in the stadium came in the 2019 opener against South Florida.

ZONE PREDICTIONS

Zach Heilprin (1-0, 0-1 ATS) ’s prediction: Wisconsin 35, Washington State 28

Ebo (1-0, 0-1 ATS) ’s prediction: Wisconsin 31, Washington State 21

RJ Brachman’s (1-0, 1-0 ATS) prediction: Wisconsin 35, Washington State 21