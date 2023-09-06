Packers top 2 WRs didn’t practice Wednesday due to injury | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay’s top two wide receivers did not practice Wednesday and their availability for Sunday’s season opener against Chicago are up in the air.

Romeo Doubs (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) watched practice as the rest of the team started its preparation for the Bears. Doubs was seen doing some stretching beforehand, while Watson was off to the side on a stationary bike.

“Like we always say, we’ll give them the whole week,” coach Matt LaFleur said when asked about his concern level, “and we’ll see where they’re at.”

Despite being in just their second year in the league, Doubs and Watson are the veterans in the wide receiver room. They’ve combined for 83 catches for 1,036 yards and 10 scores. The rest of wide receiver group is made up of three rookies and second-year wide out Samori Toure, who had five catches as a rookie.

The team does have two more wide receivers that were with them in camp — Bo Melton and rookie Grant DuBose — on the practice squad that they could make active for game day.

“We’re excited, we’ve got a plan in place and we’ll play the guys that are available and ready to go,” LaFleur said. “The one thing about this league is, nobody cares, you’ve got to find a way to get it done. And I think our guys have taken that mindset, no matter who’s out there, the expectations remain the same. And that is to go out there and play winning football.”

