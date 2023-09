Winners Take: NFL TNF & CFB Wk 2 Free Picks | In In News | By By Nelson Raisbeck

Nelson “Rowdy” Raisbeck and professional sports bettor, Dave Essler, breakdown the opening game of the NFL season between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The guys also look at a Friday college football matchup between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Kansas Jayhawks. Additionally, they look at three other college football Saturday games of the week 2 slate.