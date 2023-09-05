The Camp: September 5, 2023
Wisconsin hits the road to face Washington State. Zach and Jesse discuss the Badgers memories from last year’s loss, the challenge of defending quarterback Cam Ward, the #Badgers intense focus on finishing games and more.
Last year’s game on Wisconsin’s mind (1:06)
QB Cam Ward a huge challenge (4:57)
Luke Fickell’s ‘delusional expectations’ (7:48)
The lack of stacked boxes in Game 1
(14:40) Finishing 4th quarter games a focus (17:33)