The Camp: September 5, 2023

Wisconsin hits the road to face Washington State. Zach and Jesse discuss the Badgers memories from last year’s loss, the challenge of defending quarterback Cam Ward, the #Badgers intense focus on finishing games and more.

Last year’s game on Wisconsin’s mind (1:06)

QB Cam Ward a huge challenge (4:57)

Luke Fickell’s ‘delusional expectations’ (7:48)

The lack of stacked boxes in Game 1

(14:40) Finishing 4th quarter games a focus (17:33)