Brandon Woodruff dominant, Brewers beat Pittsburgh

Behind a big sixth inning and another strong effort from Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee earned a 7-3 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

The Brewers blew the game open in the sixth inning by scoring six runs. An Andruw Monasterio RBI-triple got it started, with RBIs from Brice Turang, Christian Yelich and Carlos Santana following it. A Mark Canha single brought in two more runs thanks to an error.

It was more than enough offense for Woodruff. The righty put together a great start, going six innings, allowing just a pair of hits. He struck out six and walked a pair. It was his third-straight quality start and it dropped his ERA to 2.30 on the year. Woodruff improved his record to 4-1.

The Pirates did avoid the shutout with a three-run homer by Connor Joe off of reliever Clayton Andrews.

Sal Frelick had a pair of hits for the Brewers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

The win pushed Milwaukee’s lead in the NL Central to three games on Chicago, though the Cubs were still in action against San Francisco on Tuesday night.