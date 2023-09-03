The Camp: Sept. 3, 2023
September 3, 2023
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin
Wisconsin took its season opener 38-17 over Buffalo. Zach and Jesse talk about the ‘one-one punch’ of Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, the up-and-down debut for Tanner Mordecai, the #Badgers defense showing flashes but plenty of work to do and they answer your Twitter questions.
— Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen go off (1:44)
— Up and down debut for Tanner Mordecai (8:31)
— Defense shows flashes, room to improve (19:30)
— Twitter questions (29:40)