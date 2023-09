Winners Take: CFB Wk 1 & MLB 9/1 | In In News | By By Nelson Raisbeck

Nelson “Rowdy” Raisbeck and professional sports bettor, Dave Essler, breakdown MLB games for Friday, September 1st. The guys also run through the Central Michigan-Michigan State and Louisville-Georgia Tech games for Friday night college football. They go through three additional games for the Saturday slate of college football and give out their best bets to end the podcast.