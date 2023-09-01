Temple & Heilprin: B1G storylines, expectations for the season opener, Week 1 picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse were live from Monk’s Bar and Grill in Sun Prairie for the first episode of Temple and Heilprin. The guys talked about some of the biggest Big Ten storylines, an article from The Athletic that had Graham Mertz ranked higher than Tanner Mordecai, what to expect in Saturday’s opener and made their Week 1 picks.

<iframe src=”https://omny.fm/shows/kenney-heilprin/temple-and-heilprin-b1g-storylines-tanner-mordecai/embed” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write” width=”100%” height=”180″ frameborder=”0″ title=”Temple and Heilprin: B1G storylines, Tanner Mordecai & Graham Mertz, Buffalo preview, Week 1 picks”></iframe>