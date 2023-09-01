Preview: No. 19 Wisconsin vs Buffalo

THE BASICS

The teams: The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) vs the Buffalo Bulls (0-0)

The time: 2:30 p.m. CDT, Wednesday

The place: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.

The TV coverage: FS1 with Eric Collins and Devin Gardner on the call.

The last time: Wisconsin QB Tyler Donovan threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-3 win to close out the 2006 regular season

The series: Wisconsin 1-0

The line: Wisconsin -28

The Badgers injury report:

OUT

C Jake Renfro

TE Riley Nowakowski

TE Jack Pugh

DL Curt Neal

DL Isaiah Mullens

CB Max Lofy

THE BREAKDOWN: 5 THINGS TO WATCH

1) It begins

Ten months of endless talk finally turns to action Saturday as the Luke Fickell era gets underway. It is perhaps the most anticipated debut ever for a Wisconsin coach and the pressure to deliver early is immense. What will it look like? No one is quite sure, not even Fickell, who admitted there would be some sleepless nights this week worrying about things that may pop up. Luckily for the Badgers, they aren’t opening the year against a conference opponent or against a ranked team. Instead, they’ll be able to work through what certainly will be some growing pains against a MAC opponent before heading on the road to Washington State next week.

2) The Air Raid comes to Madison

New will be the most used word Saturday as athletic director Chris McIntosh’s overhaul of the program goes on display for the first time. But nowhere will the word be more apt than when describing Wisconsin on offense. Gone are the days of milking the clock, three tight-end sets and a fullback leading the way against eight-man boxes. In its place is a hurry up offense, three wide receivers and a quarterback that is never under center. The scheme, first employed by the late Mike Leach and tweaked by Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo, is far and away the thing to watch when the Badgers take the field against Buffalo.

3) Tanner Mordecai debut

The SMU transfer will make his first start for Wisconsin, but it will be his 25th overall. Few quarterbacks have been more prolific than the sixth-year senior over the last two seasons, with only CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and Sam Hartman having thrown more touchdowns than Mordecai’s 72. While two of those three went early in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Mordecai came back for one more year to prove to NFL scouts he has a future in that league. Saturday is the first chance for him to show it. It’s also the second chance for him to play in front of a crowd at Camp Randall Stadium, with the first being an ugly adventure in the spring game where he threw four interceptions. Expect better from Mordecai, who has more weapons to work with than nearly any quarterback in school history.

4) The dollar package

When Fickell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel first got to Madison, both said they wanted to meld the great aspects of Wisconsin’s past defenses into the scheme they ran at Cincinnati that powered them into the College Football Playoff in 2021. Through spring practice and fall camp, that’s exactly what they did, taking advantage of some different body types at linebacker and safety. While we will certainly see some nickel looks (2-4-5) that were essentially the base defense under former defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, the most intriguing new aspect is the dollar package that features three safeties, including Hunter Wohler in the dollar spot. It will allow him to constantly be around the ball, whether it’s again the run, rushing the passer or dropping into coverage. His versatility is vital to making it all work.

5) The Bulls

Oh, yeah, Wisconsin does have an opponent on Saturday — the Buffalo Bulls. Coach Maurice Linguist brings a team to Madison that went 7-6 last year and returns quarterback Cole Snyder. The senior threw for more than 3,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year. They also bring a stable of productive backs led by Ron Cook and Mike Washington who combined for 1,225 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. However, they need to replace nearly all of their production at wide receiver and tight end, while also breaking in a pair of new starters on the offensive line.

On the other side of the ball, All-MAC linebacker Shaun Dolac returns after leading the nation in solo tackles in 2022. Last year’s unit wasn’t great statistically, finishing 79th in yards allowed per game, but they were opportunistic, creating 26 turnovers (13 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries), which ranked seventh in the country.

NUMBERS TO CONSIDER

— The warmest game in Camp Randall Stadium history came in 2011 when it was 90 degrees for Russell Wilson’s debut against UNLV. If the forecast is correct, that number could be challenged on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s, which would leave conditions on the field north of 100 degrees. Several Badgers dropped out of a warm practice during fall camp with cramps.

— Wisconsin hasn’t lost to a non-conference team in its home opener since 1995. That year Colorado came to Madison for a top-25 matchup and left with a 45-7 win.

— Buffalo is 1-10 all-time against Big Ten teams, including a 31-10 loss to Maryland in its season opener last year.

ZONE PREDICTIONS

Zach Heilprin’s prediction: Wisconsin 48, Buffalo 10

Ebo’s prediction: Wisconsin 42, Buffalo 7

Nelson Raisbeck’s prediction: Wisconsin 45, Buffalo 14

RJ Brachman’s prediction: Wisconsin 35, Buffalo 14